USC at Oregon State: Gamethread

After crushing Montana State last week, the Beavers have their toughest match up so far this season with USC coming to town. The Trojans are 3-0 and ranked 7th in the country by both polls.

USC is known for their aggressive Air Raid offense. They’re averaging 50 points and 500 yards per game, and the Beavers are going to need to able to score efficiently to keep up. Building the Dam’s Marcus Russell took a look at the Trojan’s high octane offense earlier this week, check it out for a full breakdown.

This thread will be the place to post your comments during the game