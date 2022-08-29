Isaiah Chisom commits to Oregon State Football

Isaiah Chisom is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker from West Hills, California. The 2023 recruit is very talented and also held offers from USC, Washington, Cal, Fresno State, Utah, Arizona and many others. He announced his decision on Twitter this past weekend.

Isaiah Chisom has excellent instincts and could become the next great inside linebacker for Oregon State. Isaiah not only is a tackling machine in the middle he also has the speed to get after opposing quarterbacks. Surprisingly Isaiah is the first linebacker recruit in the 2023 class, but he is the 7th defensive player.

The Beavers 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be a talented class. Isaiah is the 16th commit and joins big names like Kelze Howard, Montrel Hatten and Aidan Chiles. Check out the full list of 2023 commits here. Check back later today as Oregon State is expected to release their first depth chart of the 2022 season (here was our depth chart predictions back in 2021).