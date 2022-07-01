Oregon State Alumni Gary Payton II Finalizing $28 Million Dollar Move To The Portland Trail Blazers

Just a few weeks after helping the Golden State Warriors to victory in the 2022 NBA Finals, a key member of the champions run is on the move, as exceptional role-player Gary Payton II is working on the final stages of a three-year, $28 million dollar contact that will see the former Beaver head to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Free agent Gary Payton II is finalizing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Payton II fit flawlessly in the Warriors system as a sparkplug on defense and the consummate teammate on offense, aiding the Warriors throughout the regular season and the playoffs. On the year, he averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per outing, all while shooting an extremely efficient 61.6% from the floor.

While the Warriors likely wanted to hold onto Payton II, in the wild world of the NBA salary cap crunch that’s already seen tons of stars and complimentary pieces being moved around by the day, Payton II could see his role increased if he meshes well with the Trail Blazers.