Oregon State picked up one of their biggest commitments of the past decade Friday afternoon when Defensive Tackle Kelze Howard announced his commitment to play for the Beavers.

247Sports has Howard as a 4 star recruit, and the 19th best Defensive Lineman in the country. The last time Oregon State recruited a player rated at four stars by the 247 composite was Isaiah Hodgins back in 2016.

Coach Jonathan Smith’s team pulled off an impressive win in a competitive recruiting contest. The Beavers weren’t the only Pac-12 school to make Howard an offer; Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, USC, Utah and Washington also recruited the DT. He also attracted interested from major schools nationwide, with BYU, Miami, Michigan and Nebraska also making offers.

Kelze stands at 6’ 4”, and weighs 250 pounds. He comes to the Beavers from Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. If you want to see what Pac-12 Offensive Lines are going to be in for for the next few seasons, check out some of his highlights below.