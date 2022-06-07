Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Football

Zakaih Saez is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end/outside linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 2023 recruit also held offers from Florida State, Maryland, Iowa State, Pitt. Louisville, Mississippi State and many others. He announced his decision on Twitter the other day.

It sounds like it was a total team effort to make Zakaih Saez and his family feel at home in Corvallis. Fellow Florida native and current Beav, Andrew Chatfield, was his on campus tour guide. And the whole defensive staff did a great job in staying in contact with Saez. Especially Legi Suiaunoa and Trent Bray.

Zakaih Saez is the third verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class. He joins Cooper Jensen and Dorian Thomas (a duo of tight ends from Washington). Saez has a great chance to make a quick impact once he joins the football team. Talented edge-rushers are some of the most sought after players in college football and Zakaih Saez fits the bill.

