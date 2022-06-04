Joe Golden commits to Oregon State Football

Former Northern Colorado defensive end Joe Golden has committed to play for Oregon State football. He announced his decision on Twitter the other day.

Joe Golden could make an immediate impact for the Beavers defensive line. He had 42 tackles, three sacks, and seven TFL last season. At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds he reminds me a little of Simon Sandberg and will immediately be part of Oregon State’s defensive rotation.

Golden was a two-sport star in high school (basketball/football). Last season with Northern Colorado he lead all UNC defensive lineman in tackles and played in all 12 games. He even recorded a sack vs Colorado in their 2021 opener.

Georgia Tech was also recruiting Joe Golden heavily from the transfer portal. This is great news for the Beavs who are often in need of talented defensive lineman. We are still three months away from the start of the 2022 season, but Oregon State’s roster is nearly complete. After making a bowl-game a year ago, expectations will be just a bit higher moving forward.