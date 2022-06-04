Vanderbilt Destroys New Mexico State 21-1 In Corvallis Regional Loser’s Bracket

After giving Oregon State quite a scare Friday night, the New Mexico State Aggies seemed tapped out Saturday afternoon, falling to Vanderbilt 21-1. New Mexico State will head home to Las Cruces, while the Commodores will move on to play the loser of tonight’s Oregon State - San Diego matchup.

It was a true team effort from the Commodores, who had 5 hitters with multiple hits. Spencer Jones put up the biggest numbers, contributing 7 RBIs with his 4 hits, which included two doubles and a 3 run home run. Enrique Bradfield Jr.,Parker Noland and Tate Kolwyck each had three hits, while Alan Espinal had 2. Kolwyck, Dominic Keegan and Jack Bulger also added home runs, with Vandy having four today.

Vanderbilt also got a great performance from their starting pitcher, Chris McElvain. McElvain struck out 11 batters over 7.0 innings pitched, while allowing 6 hits and 1 run. New Mexico State’s only run came in the bottom of the third, when a Kevin Jimenez single scored Cal Villareal.

Oregon State and San Diego will get started at 7:00 PM, weather permitting.