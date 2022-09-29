Oregon State Basketball: 2023 Forward Gavin Marrs Commits To Beavers

Head coach Wayne Tinkle and the Oregon State men’s basketball program received some good news this week, when they received a commitment from towering 6’ 11” talent, Gavin Marrs.

Marrs is the program’s first commitment in the 2023 class and is ranked as a three-star prospect, coming out of Ellensburg High School in Washington. While mostly viewed as a late-bloomer, a trend among Beavers recruits in recent years as Tinkle and his staff struggle to make recruiting headway in an ever-evolving Pac-12, Gonzaga legend Dan Dickau did have some solid praise for the senior, telling SBLive that “he has the ability to finish with either hand around the rim, as well as over the top with his length.”

According to 247 Sports, Marrs is ranked as the 4th overall prospect in the state of Washington and 45th best power forward nationally. He chose Oregon State over offers from the likes of Cal Poly, Lehigh, Portland and Wyoming, as well as heavy interest from a litany of other programs, including some Pac-12 foes.