San Diego Beats Vanderbilt 3-2 in First Game of Corvallis Regional

Action got underway in the Corvallis Regional Friday afternoon, with the San Diego Toreros pulling off a gritty 3-2 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. On Saturday San Diego will face the winner of tonight’s Oregon State vs New Mexico State match up, while Vandy will face the loser.

San Diego jumped out to an early lead, with a fielding error from Vanderbilt’s Carter Young on a fielder’s choice allowed an unearned run to score. Their second run came in the top of the third, off of a Caleb Ricketts single, and their final run came in the top of the fourth when a Camden Vasquez grounder scored Jack Costello.

Both Commodore runs came from solo home runs, one from Dominic Keegan in the bottom of the seventh and one from Calvin Hewett in the bottom of the eighth. The Torero victory went to starter Brycen Mautz, who allowed 4 hits and 1 earned run over 7.0 innings pitched. Ian Churchill came in in the bottom of the ninth to get the save.

Oregon State and New Mexico State are set for a 7:00 PM start time Friday night.