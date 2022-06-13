Beavers Season Ends With 4-3 Loss To Auburn

Oregon State’s run through the postseason ended Monday evening in a 4-3 loss to the Auburn Tigers. Despite a handful of great performances, the Beavers couldn’t capitalize on their scoring opportunities, especially as Auburn’s pitching tightened their grip in later innings. Oregon State’s season ends with a 48-18 overall record.

Jaren Hunter got the start for the Beavers, and put in a great showing. Over 5.0 innings pitched, Hunter allowed only one hit and one walk. Unfortunately, both of those came in the top of the third. After two ground outs, Hunter walked Auburn’s Cole Foster, and then then Tiger Sonny DiChiara hit a two run homer over the left center wall.

Down 2-0, the Beavers got a run back in the bottom of the third when a Wade Meckler grounder scored Justin Boyd. The game sat at 2-1 until the top of the sixth inning, when Oregon State miscues doomed their chances.

With one out, OSU pitcher Reid Sebby walked DiChiara and then gave up a double to Bobby Peirce. An error from Travis Bazzana on the next play allowed DiChiara to score, and then Peirce reached home on a fielder’s choice. Now down 4-1, the Beavers’ season was slipping away.

They found some fight in the bottom of the seventh. Kyle Dernedde opened the inning with a single, and then a two run homer from Justin Boyd got the Beavers to within one. That would be the last good news for the Beavers Monday night. Oregon State managed to put runners on second and third, but couldn’t get them home. They wouldn’t get a runner on bases for the rest of the game.

Runners left in scoring position was a harsh but regular sight Monday evening. All told the Beavers left nine Beavers on bases in the loss. Against top level pitching, especially Auburn’s left handers, the Beaver bats just couldn’t find any consistency.

That’s all she wrote for 2022. Despite the unfortunate conclusion, it was a great campaign from Oregon State in Head Coach Mitch Canham’s second season. Hopefully for the third the Beavers can finally get back to Nebraska.