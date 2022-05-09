Oregon State Baseball: Are the Beavers #1 in the rankings?

After winning six straight games, including four impressive wins against their in-state rival last week Oregon State is the new number one team in Collegiate baseball’s rankings and Baseball America’s Rankings. They did not do quite enough to take the top spot according to D1 Baseball though.

Collegiate baseball cited that previous No. 1 team (Tennessee) slipped after losing two of three at Kentucky. Tennessee had been the top team in their rankings for six straight weeks.

Oregon St. (38-9) No. 1 for the first time this season in CB poll presented by Big League Chew. The Beavers have won 6 straight and lead the nation with a .989 fielding percentage (only 19 errors in 47 games). Go to: https://t.co/WdxpJoM3zR@bigleaguechew @BeaverBaseball pic.twitter.com/9m8JCr24pq — Collegiate Baseball (@CBNewspaper) May 9, 2022

D1 Baseball was the lone outlier that decided not to move the Beavers into the top spot. The top six teams all remained the same in their rankings this week.

In ranking Tennessee first overall over Oregon State D1 Baseball explained “... Tennessee still has more high-end wins against regional-caliber opposition, headlined by road sweeps of Florida and Vanderbilt, a home sweep of Georgia Southern, a home series win against Auburn and a 2-1 showing against Big 12 opponents at the Shriners College Classic.”

The Beavers have a Tuesday night game against Portland this week and then will wrap up the regular season with two big series against Pac-12 foes Arizona & UCLA. Oregon State is in a great spot to host a regional and have set themselves up nicely to make a run at the college world series in Omaha. Go Beavs!