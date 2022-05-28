Oregon State Softball Takes Down Stanford 3-1

Game 1 of the Stanford Super Regional was Friday evening, and Oregon State took down the home team 3-1 to move within one win of a Women’s College World Series appearance. The Beavers will get two shots to advance against the Cardinal tomorrow, with the first game set for a 3:00 start time.

All of Oregon State’s runs came in the top of the second inning. Frankie Hammoude opened the frame with a double, and advanced to third on a grounder. She reached home thanks to a Grace Messmer single for the first run of the day. Right after that, Madison Simon knocked a ball over the left field wall for a two run homer and a 3-0 Beavers lead.

Stanford got one run back in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to a Sydney Steele double, but other than that Oregon State’s pitching and fielding shut down the Cardinal. Mariah Mazon pitched all 7 innings for the Beavers, allowing just 5 hits and 1 run, while striking out 11 Stanford batters. During the third inning, Mazon became the Beavers all time leader in strikeouts, finishing the night with 859 total Ks over her 5 year career.

Tomorrow afternoon the Beavers will have the chance to book their trip to their second ever College World Series appearance, and their first since 2006. First pitch for Game 2 is set for 3:00, and the game will be aired on ESPNU.