Oregon State Softball: Beavers Travel to Knoxville for Regionals

The NCAA has announced the selections for the field of 64 in the 2022 Division I Softball National Championship. After a successful season, the Beavers have earned a trip down south for the Knoxville Regional.

The Beavers are the three seed in the Knoxville regional. The postseason appearance for the Beavers is the fifth time under head coach Laura Berg. And Oregon State collected the most wins during a single season this year since 2013 with an impressive 33-19 overall record.

The tournament’s top seed is Oklahoma. The top pac-12 team is UCLA (No. 5 overall). Other regional hosts from the Pac 12 include No. 8 Arizona State and No. 13 Washington. Oregon, Arizona and Stanford also made the tournament and will compete in regionals on the road. Utah looked to have just missed the cut for the 64 team tournament.

Who’s Their Competition?

When’s This Going Down?

Things get started Friday, May 20, when Oregon State takes on Ohio State. Tennessee will open with Campbell. Regionals are double elimination, so the Beavers will have at least two opportunities to prove themselves. Check out OSU Softball’s twitter for more news.