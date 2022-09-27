Jade Carey Wins Gold At Paris Challenge Cup

The Paris World Challenge Cup was held this weekend, and Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey put in an impressive effort. In her first international competition since winning Olympic Gold in floor exercises at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Carey once again stood atop the podium. This time, she won gold on the vault, and also took home silver for her performance on the balance beam.

Carey scored a 14.375. She was just ahead of fellow American Jordan Chiles, who won the silver with a 14.025. France’s Coline Devillard won the bronze with 13.850. On the balance beam, Carey scored a 13.750. She tied Frenchwoman Marine Boyer, who won the tie-breaker on execution to take the gold. Canadian Ellie Black took bronze with a 13.700.

Carey did not compete in the event that brought her Olympic gold, the floor exercise. Carey also competed in the vault and the all around at Tokyo 2020, but misstep in the vault final and a fall on the balance beam during the all around she didn’t medal in either event. The fact that Carey is focusing on those two apparatuses suggest she’s put in significant work on her all-around performance ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Oregon State gymnastics season will get started early next year, though a schedule has yet to be released.