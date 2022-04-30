Avery Roberts signs UDFA deal with the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are signing Avery Roberts as a free agent after he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Anyone who saw this Oregon State defense over the last three seasons knows that Avery Roberts was the engine that made them go. He racked up 280 tackles with Oregon State including 128 tackles as a senior; which lead the Pac-12 and was good for 5th-most tackles in a season ever at Corvallis.

It was fairly shocking that Avery Roberts wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but he will now have a great chance to find a permanent home with the Seahawks.