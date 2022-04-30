Keonte Schad signs UDFA deal with the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have signed Keonte Schad after he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Thank you God for this opportunity!!! @AZCardinals — Keonte Schad (@KeonteSchad) May 1, 2022

Keonte Schad had a fantastic season for Oregon State in 2021. He played in all 13 games, making (including 12 starts). He racked up 46 tackles with 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two pass deflections; while earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors. Before he came to Oregon State Keonte played two seasons with the Minnesota Gophers. Keonte Schad has all the tools to be a disruptive defensive lineman at the next level. Congrats and best of luck at the next level!