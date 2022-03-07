Oregon State Baseball: Beavers jump in the National Rankings

Although Oregon State baseball picked up their first loss of the season yesterday against UC Irvine. The Beavers moved up in both major polls on Monday morning. They lost to the Anteaters in extra innings on Sunday, but managed to win the first two games of the series.

Oregon State opens up Pac-12 play this weekend with a 3-game series on the road against Washington State (7-5). On to the polls...

D1Baseball.com released their newest rankings early Monday, with Stanford (#5) and Oregon State (#7) in the top-10.

Arizona is also in the top 25 at #16.

Collegiate Baseball also released their rankings today and they are even more bullish on Oregon State baseball placing them fourth in those rankings. Oregon State had previously been #7 in those rankings.

Jacob Melton and Justin Boyd have been leading the way on offense as both are batting over .400 with double-digit RBIs ten games into the season.

On the mound Cooper Hjerpe (1.65 ERA in 16.1 innings) and Jake Pfennings (0.00 ERA in 7 innings) have been impressive.