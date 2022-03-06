Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Fall To Anteaters In Extra Innings

It took 10 innings to do it, but a team has finally handed Oregon State their first loss of the season. The UC Irvine Anteaters took down Oregon State 3-2 in the 10th inning to drop the Beavers to 9-1 on the season.

For the third time this weekend, UC Irvine grabbed the first run of the game. In the top of the second, a Caden Kendle double scored Dub Gleed to give the Anteaters the lead. They added another run in the top of the third with a Nathan Church single.

The Anteaters held on to that 2-0 lead until the bottom of the seventh. Jacob Melton led off the inning with a solo home run to finally get the Beavers a run. Despite getting a couple of runners on after Melton, the seventh ended when Jake Dukart grounded into a double play with the Beavers down 2-1.

Pinch hit home run by Brady Kasper and we HAVE A WHOLE NEW BALLGAME! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/IZYcbJyXVZ — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 6, 2022

Another solo home rum, this time from Brady Kasper, tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, but once again the inning fizzled out despite the Beavers getting a pair of base runners. after holding UC Irvine scoreless for six innings, the Beavers had a chance to complete the comeback in the bottom of the ninth, but with a runner in scoring position could not seal the deal.

It didn’t take long for the Anteaters to strike in extra innings. Their second batter of the 10th, Thomas McCaffrey, launched a ball over the right center wall to give UCI a 3-2 lead. The Beavers had just three outs to stave off defeat, but Wade Meckler started the bottom of the 10th off with a ground out.

Travis Bazzana gave the Beavers some life with a big double down the right field line, but a Justin Boyd ground out and a Jacob Melton fly ball ended the inning, and the game, for the Beavers. Oregon State Closer Mitch Verberg picked up the loss after coming in for the ninth inning, dropping him to 0-1 on the year.

The Beavers will be on the road next weekend for their first conference series of 2022. They’ll be heading up to Pullman to take on the Washington State Cougars, with the first game scheduled for Friday, March 11th. First pitch is set for 3:05 PM PT.