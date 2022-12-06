Jonathan Smith Named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Damien Martinez Wins Offensive Freshman of the Year

Tuesday afternoon the Pac-12 announced their end of season awards, and the Beavers took home a lot of hardware. Headlining the group was Beaver coach Jonathan Smith, who took home the Pac-12’s Coach of the Year award, sharing it with Washington’s Kalen DeBoer.

In his fifth season with the Beavers, Smith has a chance to get Oregon State their first 10 win season since 2006. All they need to do is take down Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. Smith has assembled one of the most dynamic and entertaining Beaver teams in ages, and this year they finally found the spotlight.

Running Back Damien Martinez made the biggest name for himself. Martinez was named to the All Pac-12 First Team, and also took home the Freshman Offensive Player of the Year Award. Martinez is the third Oregon State Running Back to win a Freshman of the Year award, after former Beavers Jacquiz Rodgers and Jermar Jefferson won in 2008 and 2018, respectively. Auspicious company to be in.

Martinez is one of five Beavers to be named to the All Pac-12 First Team. Joining him were linebacker Omar Speights, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, kick returner Anthony Gould and all arounder Jack Colletto.

Four more Beavers made the All Pac-12 Second Team. Offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Joshua Gray, defensive back Jaydon Grant and returner Silas Bolden were all recognized by the conference.

10 more Beavers were named Honorable Mentions. That list includes DB Alex Austin, DB Ryan Cooper Jr., LB Kyrei Fisher-Morris, WR Tre’Shaun Harrison, OL Brandon Kipper, OL Jake Levengood, P Luke Loecher, DL Sione Lolohea, DB Kitan Oladipo and DL James Rawls.

That’s 19 total Beavers recognized by the conference.