Oregon State WBB: 2nd Half Comeback Gives Beavers 63-53 Win Over Jackson State

The Oregon State Women’s team faced a tougher than expected Jackson State Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, but after a shaky first half the Beavers took control in the third quarter, winning 63-53. The Beavers improve to 6-2 on the season.

Oregon State struggled at the start of the game. Jackson State jumped out to an early lead with a pair of jumpers from Ti’lan boler and Daja Woodard. Talia von Oelhoffen got the Beavers on the scoreboard with a three, but those were the only points the Beavers would see for awhile. The Tigers went on a 7 point run to go up 11-3 before the Beavers started to find some offense.

Martha Pietsch got the Beavs back to scoring with a jumper, and then a Jackson State turnover set up Raegan Beers for a layup, cutting the Tiger lead to 4. Beers and Bendu Yeaney managed to tie the game up, before 5 straight points from Ti’lan Boler gave Jackson State a 5 point, 16-11 lead after the first.

Martha Pietsch started the second with a 3 for the Beavers, but while the Beavers would get within one point of the Tigers, they weren’t able to grab the lead during the quarter. Angel Jackson provided some clutch shooting for Jackson State that kept the Tigers in front, 26-21, at the end of the first half.

The third quarter opened with a defensive standstill, before Martha Pietsch broke the stalemate with a layup. Shalexxus Aaron tied the game with a three pointer, and then hit a layup to give the Beavers their first lead of the game. After that Oregon State finally seemed to have the wind at their backs pushing their lead to 40-32 as the third ended.

Jackson State managed to get the Beaver lead as low as 5 in the fourth, but didn’t get closer. Jelena Mitrovic put in a great quarter of work to keep the Beavs out in front, with a total of 8 points in the fourth. Liz Martino tried to get the Tigers close, hitting three threes in the final five minutes, but OSU wouldn’t be denied, winning 63-53.

Martha Pietsch led Oregon State in scoring, with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Jelena Mitrovic was right behind her, with 13 points 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Raegan Beers also hit double digits in scoring, with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Oregon State women will have a week off before their first conference game of the season. Next Sunday, December 11th, they’ll head to Eugene to take on the Ducks, with tip off set for 4:00 PM PT.