Nikko Taylor commits to Oregon State Football

Nikko Taylor is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound edge rusher from Hutchinson Community College. Kansas and SDSU were both aggressively recruiting Taylor along with a bunch of other schools, but Oregon State made a big enough impression that he was willing to make his commitment on the eve of their bowl game. Nikko Taylor announced his decision on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Nikko Taylor is ranked as the #1 JUCO ‘edge’ prospect in the 2023 class. He can line up at the line of scrimmage and also play as an outside linebacker. Taylor is originally from San Diego County, before he moved to Overland Park, Kansas to play for Hutchinson. Taylor is planning to sign with the Beavers during the early signing period that opens on Dec. 21st and he will have two years of eligibility (three if he takes a redshirt).

Pass-rushers are essential in college football and Nikko Taylor will provide a big boost for the Beavers. Check out the rest of the 2023 recruiting class here. The early signing period is quickly approaching, but the Beavers aren’t done recruiting this class yet. Stay tuned!