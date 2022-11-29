Oregon State Football Ranked #15 in latest CFP Poll

Oregon State football is moving on up in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Oregon this past weekend, the CFP committee slotted them in at #15. They slipped just past the Ducks who landed at #16.

highest ranked team in the state pic.twitter.com/7mMXjStDtd — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 30, 2022

Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:

USC #4

Utah #11

Washington #12

Oregon State #15

Oregon #16

UCLA #17

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State rounded out the top 5 in the latest CFP rankings.