Oregon State Football Ranked #15 in latest CFP Poll

Oregon State football is moving on up in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Oregon this past weekend, the CFP committee slotted them in at #15. They slipped just past the Ducks who landed at #16.
highest ranked team in the state pic.twitter.com/7mMXjStDtd— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 30, 2022
Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:
- USC #4
- Utah #11
- Washington #12
- Oregon State #15
- Oregon #16
- UCLA #17
Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State rounded out the top 5 in the latest CFP rankings.
