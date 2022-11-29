 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon State Football Ranked #15 in latest CFP Poll

Oregon State is moving on up in the CFP Poll Tuesday night

By Marcus Russell
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon State football is moving on up in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Oregon this past weekend, the CFP committee slotted them in at #15. They slipped just past the Ducks who landed at #16.

Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:

  • USC #4
  • Utah #11
  • Washington #12
  • Oregon State #15
  • Oregon #16
  • UCLA #17

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State rounded out the top 5 in the latest CFP rankings.

