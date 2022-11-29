Oregon State Football Gives Trent Bray a 1 Year Contract Extension

After a season when the Beavers were near the top of the conference in total defense, Oregon State has elected to extend Defensive Coordinator Trent Bray’s contract for another year.

Bray, who was previously Oregon State’s linebackers coach, took over defensive coordinator duties last season after previous DC Tim Tibesar was fired following a 37-34 loss to Colorado. Under Bray, the defensive seemed to show renewed effort, finishing the season strong and earning Bray the full time Defensive Coordinator position.

Bray’s contract ran through 2023, so with the extra year the Beavers have him locked up through 2024. Bray’s name has popped up as a potential head coaching candidate, and he was recently nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.