Game Thread: Oregon State at Stanford

After a pair of touch losses, Oregon State needs a win to bounce back. They’ve got a good chance at one today, as they take on another team that has so fair failed to pick up a Pac-12 win; the Stanford Cardinal.

The Cardinal have struggled out of the gate, going 1-3 so far this season. They’ve faced a tough early schedule, falling to USC, Washington and Oregon, all ranked teams, three weeks in a row.

The Beavers of course have had their own struggled. After offensive struggled in their past two games, starting quarterback Chance Nolan is out. Ben Gulbranson will now get the start in Stanford.

This is going to be a late one, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM Pacific. If you’re up that late, feel free to hang out in the comments with us and share your thoughts on the game.