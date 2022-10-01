 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Utah

How to watch Oregon State vs. Utah in Rice-Eccles Stadium

By Marcus Russell
/ new
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Fresno State Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Beavers find themselves in Rice-Eccles Stadium this Saturday. It’s a rare morning game for Oregon State, but they find themselves on the infamous Pac-12 Network. Utah is a formidable for looking for revenge, but not everyone is picking the Utes.

Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Utah today:

Game Date/Time:

  • Saturday October 01, 11:00 a.m PDT

Location:

  • Rice-Eccles Stadium - Salt Lake City, Utah

Channel:

  • Pac-12 Network

Game Notes:

Spread:

  • Utah, -10.5

Radio Coverage:

TV:

Pregame Reading:

Loading comments...