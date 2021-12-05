Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Throttled By Arizona For Eighth-Straight Loss, 90-65

Heading into Sunday afternoon’s clash with #11 ranked Arizona, the Beavers knew a herculean effort would be needed to dethrone the mighty Wildcats. But even after some flashes of toughness early on, Arizona found a way to continuously extend their lead over Oregon State, eventually coasting to a 90-65 victory.

Four Wildcats scored in double-figures on the night, led by guard Bennedict Mathurin, who had an explosive 29 points on an 11-18 shooting display from the field, while also tallying 6 rebounds. Center Christian Koloko was the team’s second-leading scorer with 12 points, followed by Kerr Kriisa with 11 points and Azuolas Tubelis with 10 points.

For the Beavers, Warith Alatishe narrowly missed a double-double with 14 points and 9 rebounds and Jarod Lucas finished with 17 points, connecting on 5 of his 8 three-point attempts.

While the box score probably doesn’t tell the full story of the lopsided contest, the Wildcats walked away leading the Beavers in field goal percentage, free-throw percentage, rebounds, assists, steals and turnovers over the course of forty minutes.

With the defeat, Oregon State has now lost eight straight games and falls to 0-1 in Pac-12 play, while Arizona moves to 7-0 on the year with their first conference victory.

Up Next: The Beavers return to the hardwood on Saturday, December 11th for a home match-up against Sacramento State. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 PM PT.