Oregon State to play Utah State in LA Bowl

Oregon State football will head to Inglewood, California to take on Utah State in the ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ LA Bowl. The game will be played Saturday, December 18 at SoFi Stadium.

Utah State is coming off an impressive 10-win season where they pummeled San Diego State 46-13 to be crowned Mountain West conference champs. The player Beaver fans should keep an eye on is Utah State senior wide receiver Deven Thompkins. His 1,589 receiving yards is 2nd in the nation.

The programs have some commonalities. Beaver fans will recognize USU running back, Calvin Tyler Jr. The former Beav has rushed for over 750 yards this season for the Aggies. Also both teams have recently employed Gary Andersen as head coach and seen him quit mid-season.

Plenty of analysis still to come, but the early odds from the Action Network have the Beavers as 9-point favorites, despite Utah State’s impressive championship game performance. SoFi stadium has the capacity to hold over 70,000 fans. Obviously, no one expects that many tickets to be made available.