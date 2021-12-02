Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Free-Fall Continues In Road Defeat At California, 73-61

The beginning of conference play was supposed to be a breath of fresh air and a chance to restart for an Oregon State team that can’t seem to get anything right this season, but instead, their Pac-12 opener on the road against California just looked like more of the same, as the Beavers fell 73-61 to the Golden Bears on Thursday night in Berkeley.

Thoroughly outplayed throughout the contest, Oregon State was out-rebounded by a 42-24 margin and finished with just 7 assists on 26 made field goals. They also allowed California to score nearly 9 points above their season average, while the Golden Bears’ top two scorers in Andre Kelly and Jordan Shepherd combined for 45 points on a 16-25 shooting display from the field and 21 rebounds.

For the Beavers, forward Warith Alatishe was the team’s leading scorer for the fourth time in eight games, finishing with a team-high 21 points and 8 boards on an efficient 9-12 day.

Dashawn Davis was the only other Oregon State to reach double-figures with 14 points off the bench.

With the loss, the Beavers now fall to 1-7 overall on the season and 0-1 in league play, while California jumps back up to the .500 mark at 4-4 and a 1-0 start to their Pac-12 slate.

Up Next: The road doesn’t get easier for the Beavers as they host an undefeated #11 Arizona squad on Sunday, December 5th at 1:00 PM PT on ESPNU.