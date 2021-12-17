Oregon State vs. Utah State: LA Bowl Preview

The Oregon State Beavers and Utah State Aggies face off tomorrow in SoFi stadium. As the game creeps closer Oregon State is a touchdown favorite according to Draftkings sportsbook. With the current odds, Oregon State (-7) you would need to bet $120 on the Beavers to win $100. Both teams have been in LA for much of the week. In fact Utah State’s team appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night and then Oregon State was last night. Check out a Jimmy Kimmel short clip and the game preview below:

Utah State Aggies (10-3, 6-2)

Head Coach: Blake Anderson (1st Season)

Blake Anderson (1st Season) Points For: 33.2 PPG

33.2 PPG Points Against: 25.3 PPG

25.3 PPG Last Game/Streak: 46-13 Win vs. SDSU (2W)

The fact that Blake Anderson was able to right the ship so quickly after Gary Andersen quit mid-season (again), is a testament to the work his staff and the team have put in. Utah State has a potent offense. They average more yards and points per game than Oregon State and the Beavers were one of the top offenses in the Pac-12. This season USU’s quarterback Logan Bonner was even breaking records set by Jordan Love (touchdowns in a season etc).

If there is a weak spot in Utah State’s offense it’s their rushing attack and it’s not for a lack of trying. The Aggies lead by former Oregon State running back, Calvin Tyler Jr, will work to establish the run, but they average just 3.6 yards per carry on the ground. The Aggies will do what they do best on Saturday and air it out. This game could be determined by Oregon State’s secondary tomorrow in SoFi Stadium.

On the flip side of the ball the Beavers would be wise to lean on their stout running game. B.J. Baylor and company have proved they can run against pretty much anyone and they should establish themselves against the Mountain West conference champs. Oregon State’s offense will need to sustain long drives on Saturday to help their defense out and keep the Aggies offense off the field. If the Beavers are running the ball effectively and setting up Chance Nolan for efficent play-action passes, I expect Oregon State to win their first bowl game since 2013.

The Skinny

Logan Bonner - QB (3,560 Yards, 36 TDs)

Deven Thompkins - WR (96 Recs, 1,589 Yards)

Brandon Bowling - WR (52 Recs, 784 Yards)

Derek Wright - WR (45 Recs, 756 Yards)

Calvin Tyler Jr - RB (796 Yards, 6 TDs)

Justin Rice - LB (115 Tackles)

Hunter Reynolds - S (81 Tackles)

Nick Heninger - DE (62 Tackles, 5 FFs)

Utah State has a talented senior-laden roster. Oregon State will need to keep Utah State’s receiving core in check, especially watching out for the Bonner-to-Thompkins connection. This will be a huge first test for newly promoted defensive coordinator Trent Bray. Game information can be found below.

Game Information