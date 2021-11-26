Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - Wake Forest Demon Deacons (Game 6)

Head Coach: Steve Forbes (2nd Season, Overall: 10-16)

Steve Forbes (2nd Season, Overall: 10-16) Points For: 87.6 PPG

87.6 PPG Points Against: 63.4 PPG

63.4 PPG Last Game/Streak: 92-61 Win vs. Kennesaw State (5W)

The Skinny

Alondes Williams (19.4 PPG)

Daivien Williamson (15.0 PPG)

Jake LaRavia (14.2 PPG)

Isaiah Mucius (9.0 PPG)

Cameron Hildreth (9.0 PPG)

Khadim Sy (7.8 PPG)

Matthew Marsh (5.0 PPG)

Dallas Walton (4.8 PPG)

Carter Whitt (3.2 PPG)

At this point, there’s no way around it. Oregon State is lacking cohesion and struggling greatly, as they sit at 1-4 overall on the year and things may not get easier in the Emerald Coast Classic. Wake Forest is a formidable opponent and the Beavers have a serious task ahead of them to not pick up their fifth-straight defeat.

Steve Forbes has a stellar group of guards leading the way for the Demon Deacons, beginning with Alondes Williams and Daivien Williamson, the latter of who followed Forbes to Winston-Salem from East Tennessee State. Since then he’s emerged as a team leader, and this season his shooting seems to have dramatically improved. Williamson has yet to miss a free throw in 2021.

Williams came to the Deacons by way of Oklahoma and has become the team’s leading scorer this season, with 19.4 points per game. He’s stepped up quite a bit after struggling a bit in his last season as a Sooner, though he still needs to work on his three point shooting, and seems to be on pace for a breakout season with Wake Forest.

Those aren’t the only two transfers making an immediate impact for the Demon Deacons. Forward Jake LaRavia came to Wake Forest from Indiana State, and has immediately made an impact both offensively and defensively. He’s coming off a 19 point game against Kennesaw State, and leads the team in steals.

The Deacons have been very good at generating turnovers and capitalizing on those turnovers. With Oregon State still struggling with team chemistry, this is going to be a very tough matchup. The Beavers have already dug themselves a deep hole, and Wake Forest is the type of opponent that could finish burying them.

Game Information