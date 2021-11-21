Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Fall To Princeton For Fourth-Straight Defeat, 81-80

Every little detail counts in sports.

Heading into Sunday’s clash with Princeton, it was obvious that a test against the Tigers was going to prove what type of moxie this Oregon State group really had. And while glimpses of hope shined through, at the end of the day, the Beavers weren’t able to one-up Princeton, falling in their second consecutive single-point defeat, 81-80.

Dashawn Davis led all scorers for the Beavers, finishing with 16 points and 5 assists, while Jarod Lucas chipped in 13 points and Tre’ Williams added 11 points off the bench.

Freshman Glenn Taylor Jr. also had a notable 9 points on a 6-8 day from the free-throw line for Wayne Tinkle’s squad.

Despite shooting 31-55 (56.4%) from the field and 7-15 (46.7%) from behind the arc, Oregon State struggled mightily on the boards, where Princeton owned the offensive rebounding differential by a 13-3 margin and a 37-28 mark overall in the contest.

The Tigers were anchored by four double-digit scorers, including Ethan Wright who scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Up Next: Oregon State returns to the hardwood on Friday, November 26th down in Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic. They will play Wake Forest in the first-round of the tournament, which is set for a 6:30 PM PT tip-off time and will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.