Oregon State Gets Palindromed By Utah in 74-47 Loss

Oregon State visited a Utah team that has been undefeated at home Thursday night, and the Utes put up another dominant win with a 74-47 pasting of the Beavers. The loss drops the Beavers to 9-8 overall, and 1-5 in Pac-12 play.

Oregon State kept things close early in the first half. The Utes grabbed the first points of the game with a Gabe Madsen three, but an early 5 point run from Jordan Pope gave the Beavers an early lead. Utah took the lead right back, but Oregon State kept even with the Utes thanks to clutch buckets from Dexter Akanno and Tyler Bilodeau.

Toward the end of the first half Utah began pulling away. After Justin Rochelin three the Beavers were up 4, but the Utes went on an 18-0 run over the next 10 minuets to take a 14 point lead. Poor shooting and too many turnovers put the Beavers into a big hole as the first half ended, though a Dexter Akanno three finally ended the scoring drought and cut the Utah lead to 11, 33-22, as the half ended.

Things didn’t improve for the Beavers in the second half. Another run got the Utah lead above 20 points. Dexter Akanno and Jordan Pope were able to get some points on the board for the Beavers, but overall Oregon State’s shooting continued to be ice cold. With 10 points left in the game things stabilized, and the Beavers were able to keep the margin of defeat under 30 points, but that is the hollowest of hollow victories. They were never able to get things close, and the Utes skated away with a 74-47 win.

Akanno led the Beavers in scoring with 12 points, the only OSU player to hit double digits. Jordan Pope added 7 and Tyler Bilodeau finished with 6, but no one is going to head home feeling good about last night’s game. The Beavers will have to try and bounce back tomorrow night, when they travel to Boulder to take on Colorado. Tip off is set for 4:00 PM PT.