Maxwell Award: Running Back Damien Martinez Selected For Preseason Watch List

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was selected to the preseason “2023 Maxwell Award Watch List” this week, solidifying his spot as one of the biggest talents heading into the 2023 college football season. The Maxwell Award is one of the game’s top honors, that is given yearly to the country’s top overall player.

Martinez shares a spot on the watch list with some of the nation’s biggest names in the game, including USC’s star quarterback Caleb Williams, Ohio State wide receiving duo Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, and bruising Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

The Beavers rising sophomore is also one of twenty-two tailbacks named on the backfield-heavy list.

Coming off a Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year campaign last Fall, the idea that the already accolade-drenched Martinez could be in for even more success in year two is no doubt an exciting prospect to a Beavers squad expecting to challenge for a spot near the top of the conference and in the Top 25 conversation nationally.

However, the games are coming quick, with the team’s season opener on Sunday, September 3rd at San Jose State now just about a month away.