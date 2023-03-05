Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Claim #11 Seed, Will Play #6 Seed Arizona State On Wednesday

With the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament field now set, it’s official that #11 seed Oregon State will square off with #6 seed Arizona State in the first round of the field on Wednesday at 8:30 PM PT. The contests will all take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

The winner of the battle between the Beavers and the Sun Devils will earn a chance at #3 seed USC on Thursday in the second round. With a loss, Oregon State’s current 11-win campaign will end a largely disjointed run, which was composed of two separate four-game losing skids and a six-contest defeat streak as well.

While conference tournaments are often viewed as signs of a fresh start for a program, even after the roughest of years, Oregon State will have their hands full as Arizona State is still viewed as an NCAA Tournament “bubble team” that is trying to play their way into the field of 68.

As of Sunday morning, Arizona State (20-11, 11-9) is listed as one of the “First Four Out” by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, surrounded by Utah State, Clemson and Oklahoma State.