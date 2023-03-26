OSU Baseball: Beavers Fall To Cal 2-1

Oregon State struggled to score runs as the Beavers fell to California 2-1 in Game 2 of their weekend series against the Golden Bears. The loss leaves the series tied at a game a piece, and drops the Beavers record to 14-9 overall, and 2-6 in Pac-12 play. The Golden Bears improve to 10-9 overall, and are also 2-6 in the conference.

Strikeout ends it.



Rubber match Sunday at noon. pic.twitter.com/hZfbGjGVLH — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 25, 2023

Cal got a lead early, from a solo home run from Jack Johnston in the top of the second. Another run came from a wild pitch in the top of the second that scored Caleb Lomavita. Other than that OSU starter Jacob Kmatz did a solid job shutting down Cal, allowing only 5 hits and the two earned runs over 5.1 innings, while striking out 8. Despite that, Kmatz picked up his fourth loss of the season, giving him a 1-4 record.

Lookin'



1-2-3 T4 for Kmatz. He's retired 8 straight and has 6 Ks in 4 full.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/dadlkZdAu4 — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 25, 2023

The Beavers struggled to put runners on the bases, with only four hits in the game. Down 2-0 headed into the bottom of the ninth, they finally began to produce offensive opportunities with their backs against the wall. Mason Guerra opened the inning with a single, and then a Gavin Turley single moved him to second. A Mikey Kane ground out advanced both runners, and then a Ruben Cedillo ground out scored Guerra.

The Beavers had the tying run in scoring position, but two outs on the board. Dallas Macias was walked to put the winning run on first, but then Brady Kasper struck out to end the game in a 2-1 Beaver loss.

The rubber match between Cal and OSU is set for this afternoon, with a 12:45 start time.