Oregon State Baseball: Beaver Struggles Continue in 5-1 Loss to Nevada

Oregon State Baseball dropped their third game in a row Tuesday evening, falling to the Nevada Wolf Pack 5-1. The loss drops the Beavers to 11-5 on the season.

Oregon State battershas struggled in their last few series, and Tuesday they again failed to generate much offensive pressure. They weren’t as anemic as they were in Sunday’s loss against Washington State, where they only managed 1 hit, but the team still couldn’t generate runs with the scant opportunities they had.

Oregon State’s one run came in the bottom of the first. The Wolf Pack had put up four runs in the top of the inning, to build a big early lead, and the Beavers needed to respond. A Travis Bazzana walk and a Garret Forrester single gave the team a runner in scoring position, and then a Mikey Kane single up the middle gave them a run.

And then, nothing. In both the second and fifth innings the Beavers managed to put two runners on base with two outs, but couldn’t convert either situation into a run. They wouldn’t get any better opportunities.

Oregon State starting pitcher Rhett Larson had a rough outing. He gave up a single to the first two batters he faced, and then hit the next. Another single scored Nevada’s first run of the day. Larson struck out the next batter for his first out, but a sac fly and another pair of singles gave Nevada another three runs.

After that, Larson was pulled. His final statline; 0.2 innings pitched, 5 hits, 4 earned runs and 1 strikeout. OSU’s platoon put in capable work after that, allowing another 5 hits and 1 run, but it was a rough hole to climb out of, and with the hitting struggling that was not achievable.

OSU will get a chance to split the series tonight, with first pitch set for 5:35.