OSU Baseball: Beavers Fall to Wazzu 3-1, Lose First Season Series

After the Beavers won Game 1 Friday night, and the Cougars took Game 2 Saturday afternoon, it was down to Sunday’s Game Three who would determine the series victor between Oregon State and Washington State. Unfortunately, the Beavers struggled to produce runs, falling 3-1 to the Cougars, and dropping their overall record to 11-4.

Washington State jumped out to an early lead, with scoring two unearned runs in the first inning off of singles from Jacob Morrow and Bryce Matthews. Oregon State’s only run came in the bottom of the third, when a Travis Bazzana sacrifice fly scored Tanner Smith.

That would be the only scoring until the top of the ninth, when Wazzu’s Elijah Hainline scored on a wild pitch from OSU’s Ryan Brown. In the meantime, both team’s struggled at the plate, but the Beavers fared far worse. Oregon State managed only one hit Sunday afternoon, a Tanner Smith single in the third that set up the Beavers’ one run.

Jaren Hunter picked up the loss, giving him a 1-1 record this season. Hunter pitched for 6.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and no earned runs. He struck out 6 batters during his time on the mound.

Next week the Beavers have a pair of midweek games against Nevada scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Next weekend they’ll be travelling to Stanford to take on the Cardinal in a three game series.