Oregon State Basketball: Arizona Mauls The Beavers For Season Sweep, 84-52

There’s been more than a handful of bad nights for Oregon State basketball this season, but few have been as painfully lopsided as the Beavers showing on Saturday, as #5 Arizona lambasted Wayne Tinkle’s squad, 84-52.

The Wildcats were anchored by their usual star in Azuolas Tubelis, who posted a game-high 19 points and 8 rebounds, as well as guard Courtney Ramey, who added 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the contest. Arizona also received a solid showing fro Pelle Larsson off the bench, who ended with 10 points.

As a group, Arizona also asserted a strong dominance over Oregon State in a few statistical categories, holding a 44-26 advantage on the glass and tallying 22 assists on 28 field goals, compared to the Beavers’ 7 total dimes in the contest.

Bright spots were few and far between for Oregon State, but freshman Jordan Pope did finish with 11 points - the only Beaver to reach double figures in scoring - and big man KC Ibekwe had an uncommonly solid 6 points and 7 rebounds in 24 minutes of action.

Up Next: Oregon State will return to action on Thursday. February 9th at 6:00 PM PT, when they host #9 UCLA on the Pac-12 Network.