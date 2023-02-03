Oregon State MBB: Arizona State Beats Beavers 68-57

Oregon State got back on the road Thursday night, and also got back to losing, falling to the Sun Devils 68-57. The loss drops the Beavers to 9-14 overall and 3-9 in conference play. The Sun Devils improve to 16-7, and 7-5 in the Pac-12.

After a Warren Washington dunk opened the game, Jordan Pope gave the Beavers a brief lead with a three pointer. The Sun Devils took the lead back with a Frankie Collins lead, and held that lead for much of the first half. The Beavers were never far behind though, and with 1:14 left on the clock Christian Wright hit a three to give the Beavers a one point lead.

Wright then hit a pair of free throws, and Jordan Pope added a three to put OSU up by six. ASU’s Desmond Cambridge Jr hit a pair of free throws to cut the Beaver lead to four, 35-31, as the first half ended.

Tyler Bilodeau got the Beavers the first points of the second half with a jumper, but after that a nine point ASU run gave the Sun Devils the lead back. KC Ibekwe then scored 5 straight to put the Beavers back in front, and both teams went back and forth for the next 5 minutes.

As time wore on, Arizona State slowly started to pull away. At the 10 minute mark the Sun Devils were up 3, and that was as close as the Beavers would get for the rest of the game. Oregon State’s shooting went ice cold in the closing minutes of the game, scoring only 3 points in the final 5 minutes while Arizona State stretched their lead thanks to big buckets from Desmond Cambridge Jr and Devan Cambridge.

Jordan Pope led the Beavers in scoring, with 14 points, including 4 three pointers, 3 assists and 1 rebound. Tyler Bilodeau also hit double digits, with 10 points, 2 rebounds an an assist. KC Ibekwe and Dexter Akanno each finished with 9 points, rounding out the top scorers.

The Beavers will be back in a couple days, taking on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, February 4th. Tip off is set for 6:30 PM.