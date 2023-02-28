Gavin Turley and Trent Sellers Named Pac-12 Baseball Players of the Week

After a dominant 3-0 sweep of the Coppin State Eagles over the weekend, a pair of Oregon State Beavers earned conference honors from the Pac-12. Gavin Turley was named the Pac-12’s Player of the Week, while Trent Sellers won Pitcher of the Week.

Turley looked like a star in his first series at Goss. Over the three games against the Eagles Turley managed 7 hits in 11 at bats, including 1 double and 2 home runs. After the Coppin State games, Turley has a batting average of .417 7 games into the season.

Sellers struggled in his first start of the season against New Mexico, but after coming back to Corvallis he excelled in his first game against the Eagles. Sellers faced 22 Coppin State batters and struck out 12 of them, while allowing only 4 hits and 2 walks. It was a virtuoso performance on the mound.

Both Beavers will be back in action this weekend as Oregon State travels to Cal Poly for a four game series against the Mustangs. The first game is set for Thursday, March 2nd, with a 6:00 PM start time.