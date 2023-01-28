Oregon State WBB: Upset Bid Falls Short As Beavers Lose to Stanford 63-60

The Oregon State Beavers gave all they had against one of the best teams in the country, but in the end couldn’t take down the third ranked Stanford Cardinal, falling 63-60. The Beavers drop to 11-9 overall, and 3-6 in the Pac-12. Stanford, meanwhile, continues to sit at the top of the conference standings, with a 20-2 overall record and an 8-1 conference record.

The game came down to the final minute. Stanford led for most of the way, but Oregon State managed to grab the lead a couple times over the course of the night. But in the fourth quarter, both teams ended up knotted at 60 with just over a minute left on the clock. At 1:02, Talia von Oelhoffen fouled Haley Jones under the basket, and Jones sank a pair of free throws to give Stanford the lead.

Oregon State had a shot after that, but despite a pair of offensive rebounds on the next possession, none of the Beavers’ three shots (two from von Oelhoffen and one from Bendu Yeaney) went in. Stanford got the ball back, and von Oelhoffen was forced to foul Jones to give OSU another chance. Jones only sank one of her free throws, which means the Beavers could have tied things with a three, but Noelle Mannen’s final attempt didn’t go in, giving the Cardinal the win.

Timea Gardiner led the Beavers in scoring, with 16 points and 2 rebounds. Bendu Yeaney was right behind her, with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Talia von Oelhoffen rounded out the top scorers, with 9 points, 6 rebounds and three assists.

Next up for the Beavers is a visit to Berkley to take on California. The Golden Bears are 10-10, and 1-0 in the Pac-12, making this an excellent opportunity for the Beavers to grab another conference win after a tough loss. Tip off is set for 1:00 PM on Sunday afternoon.