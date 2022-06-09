Aidan Chiles commits to Oregon State Football

Aidan Chiles is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback from Downey, California. The 2023 recruit is super talented and also held offers from Oregon, Washington State, Hawaii, Washington, Kansas State and a bunch of other schools. He announced his decision on Twitter earlier today.

Aidan Chiles is the type of quarterback Jonathan Smith and company have been searching for. He truly fits the bill as the ‘quarterback of the future’ and has the talent to start very quickly once arriving on campus. Chiles was a very small as an underclassmen (5-foot-8) and has sprouted up to 6-foot-4 and still might be growing. He battled injuries and was stuck behind Malachi Nelson at Los Alamitos, but he finally got to run the show as a Junior at Downey high school and hasn’t looked back.

Chiles connected well with Brian Lindgren and Oregon State has made his recruitment a priority from day one. They see Chiles not only as a future starter at QB, but also as a future team captain and someone who can make a huge impact in Corvallis.

Aidan Chiles is the fourth verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class. He joins Cooper Jensen and Dorian Thomas (a duo of tight ends from Washington) as well the talented edge-rusher Zakaih Saez.