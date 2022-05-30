Oregon State Baseball Gets Third Overall Seed In NCAA Tournament

The NCAA announced the bracket for this year’s Baseball Tournament Monday morning. Oregon State was expected to get a high seed, and the NCAA delivered, giving the Beavers the third overall seed in the tournament. They’re right behind the team that just beat them in the Pac-12 tournament, Stanford, at number 2, with the Tennessee Volunteers holding down the top overall spot.

2022 Corvallis Regional



(1) Oregon State

(2) Vanderbilt

(3) San Diego

(4) New Mexico State



Let's go! We'll see you at Goss #BeaverNation!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/teKjzzJdXB — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 30, 2022

The Corvallis Regional also features Vanderbilt, San Diego and New Mexico State. The Beavers will first face New Mexico State. The Aggies went 24-31 overall this season, and made the tournament field after a Cinderella run through the WAC tournament.

San Diego and Vanderbilt will play in the regional’s other first round matchup. San Diego wen 36-18 this season, and upset a very good Gonzaga team to win the WCC Tournament. Vanderbilt, of course, is a program with a baseball pedigree. This year’s Commodores team isn’t quite as good as Vandy’s past championship programs, but still very dangerous. In 2022 Vanderbilt went 36-21, finishing fourth in the SEC East. They won their first game in the SEC tournament, but were knocked out after losses against Tennessee and Kentucky.

They’ll be across the bracket from the Auburn regional. In addition to 14th overall seed Auburn, that regional features Florida State, UCLA and Southeast Louisiana. That means it is not impossible that we see even more Oregon State-UCLA games this year.

You can check out the full NCAA bracket here.