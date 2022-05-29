Stanford defeats Oregon State to win Pac-12 Tournament

Mitchell Verburg got his first collegiate start today in the Pac-12 Championship game against Stanford’s potent offense. He lasted just one full inning though, allowing 4 hits and three runs. Jaren Hunter came on in relief and managed to somewhat cool down Stanford’s offense. The Beavers and Cardinal traded runs in the 4th inning.

Things got interesting after the 4th. Oregon State fought back and tied the ballgame 5-5 in the 7th inning, thanks to a hustle play by Jacob Melton that put the pressure on Stanford.

Unfortunately the tie ballgame was short lived. A Stanford home run followed by a RBI double put them back on top. In the 8th inning a two-run homer added some insurance runs for Stanford. Jacob Melton crushed a triple in the 9th inning, but wasn’t able to be driven home.

Melton was fantastic DH-ing this game. Four hits, two RBI and a stolen base. Unfortunately the rest of the team managed just three additional hits. Congratulations to Stanford as they won the regular season title and the Pac-12 tournament. They’ll have a great shot to make it to the Omaha and hopefully Oregon State can get revenge on the biggest stage.

Before the game started the NCAA announced that Oregon State will be hosting a regional in Corvallis guaranteeing that the Beavers will be a top-16 seed. Tune into ESPN2 tomorrow morning at 9 AM (PDT) to find out who Oregon State’s competition will be.