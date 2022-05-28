Oregon State Softball is Going to the Women’s College World Series

The Oregon State Beavers are headed to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series. After yesterday’s 3-1 victory over the Cardinal, the Beavers only needed one more win to take the Stanford Superregional, and they got it Saturday afternoon when an impressive defensive showing gave them a 2-0 victory.

The only scoring today came in the bottom of the first inning. Kiki Escobar and Eliana Gottlieb each hit singles to give Oregon State a pair of runners, and a Frankie Hammoude walk loaded the bases. After two strikeouts Oregon State was in trouble, but Grace Messmer came to the plate and hit a shallow shot to left field, scoring Escobar and Gottlieb.

After that, both teams clamped down on scoring. Oregon State didn’t manage another hit until the sixth inning, when the Beavers hit three straight singles to open the inning but couldn’t convert that success into a run. Fortunately, OSU’s pitching and fielding were on point.

Sarah Haendiges got the start, and the win, for the Beavers. She pitched for 4.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 walk, while striking out 2. Haendiges shut down the Cardinal for four innings, but in the fifth Stanford started to threaten. They opened the single with a pair of singles, and after a pop up, Haendiges walked a batter to load the bases.

That ended Haendiges day, and the Beavers went to yesterday’s hero Mariah Mazon to secure the win. Mazon worked two quick strikeouts, adding to her record setting total and ending the inning. Stanford wouldn’t get another baserunner, going three up three down in both the six and seventh, giving Mazon the save and the Beavers a shutout win.

The Women’s College World Series will begin on June 2nd in Oklahoma City. In addition to the Beavers; Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas have secured their spots. Once the bracket is finalized, we’ll be sure to update you on who Oregon State will be facing.