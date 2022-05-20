Oregon State Basketball: Forward Maurice Calloo To Remain In 2022 NBA Draft

After playing in 61 games over the last two seasons for the Beavers, forward Maurice Calloo has informed CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein that he intends to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft and forego the rest of his collegiate eligibility.

Averaged 8.6 PPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 18, 2022

Calloo’s decision is somewhat surprising considering the 6’ 10”, 220-pound forward is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for an Oregon State squad that finished 3-28 on the campaign.

While Calloo was an important piece for head coach Wayne Tinkle, his status in the national landscape of the college game wouldn’t naturally project him as the type of talent to remain in what could be a crowded draft class, yet Calloo does have strong inside-outside versatility for his size and the ability to defend multiple positions on the floor.

That type of hybrid-stretch forward is what is currently coveted at the next level right now, as the NBA continues to move towards more and more position-less basketball and maybe Calloo will be a surprise selection by a team looking for just that kind of player.