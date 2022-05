The LA Chargers wasted no time signing Trevon Bradford after he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

#BoltUp Thankful for the opportunity, let’s work!! — Trevon Bradford (@trevon_bradford) April 30, 2022

The Chargers signed Trevon immediately following the NFL draft. After a successful Oregon State career that saw him rack up 151 receptions for 1904 yards; Bradford will now try to make the LA Charges roster this offseason. Best of luck to Trevon Bradford in LA!