NFL Draft: Teagan Quitoriano drafted by Houston Texans in 5th Round

Oregon State’s former tight end has been drafted by the Houston Texans. He was drafted with the 170th overall on Saturday.

With the 170th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select TE Teagan Quitoriano from Oregon State pic.twitter.com/2purbsw0YV — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 30, 2022

Teagan Quitoriano had a really solid junior season this past year at Oregon State before deciding to turn pro. He was a reliable steady presence for the offense, but his greatest contributions came in the run game as an excellent blocker. The Beavers relied heavily on B.J. Baylor and their run game this past season and Teagan was often opening up holes for Baylor. Teagan Quitoriano is a good athlete and all around football player. He contributed more on special teams during his first few years with the Beavers before he was a full-time starter at tight end, but is fully capable of making tackles and blocking on kickoffs and/or punts.

He’s also an excellent athlete (2 sports in high school with basketball). At 6-foot-6 he’s got the ideal frame for blocking and he’s put on at least 40 pounds since arriving at Oregon State. He’s just a big athletic man. His production was disappointing this season. Fans were wanting Teagan and fellow tight end Luke Musgrave much more involved in the passing game.

The Texans might have gotten a steal in the 5th-round in Quitoriano. Last season they utilized a number of tight ends including: Jordan Akins (214 yards), Pharaoh Brown (171 yards) and Brevin Jordan (178 yards). Quitoriano will have a chance to compete to make the team and could see playing time immediately. He’ll join former Beaver Brandin Cooks in catching passes from Davis Mills.