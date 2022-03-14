Jamious Griffin commits to Oregon State Football

Jamious Griffin is a super talented running back who last played at Georgia Tech before deciding to transfer. The former four-star running back is from Rome, Georgia and makes the cross-country journey to Corvallis to play this fall. He made the announcement on Twitter today.

Wake up for da shake up Dam Right @Coach_Smith pic.twitter.com/gPx4CO4Exu — Jam (@J_Griffin_6) March 14, 2022

Griffin has three years of eligibility left. He’s listed at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds. With B.J. Baylor off to play professionally, Griffin will likely compete with guys like: Trey Lowe, Damien Martinez, Damir Collins, Deshaun Fenwick etc. Despite the competition Jamious Griffin is expected to play a big role for the Beavers offense in the fall.

As a former four-star recruit Griffin held offers from some big name schools like: Auburn, NC State, FSU, Miami, Ole Miss, South Carolina etc etc. It’ll be exciting to see him on the field and potentially earn the starting spot. The Beavers might also be looking for a new starter at the quarterback position via the transfer portal.

Either way welcome to Corvallis Jamious Griffin and Go Beavers!