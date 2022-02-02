Oregon State Football: National Signing Day Roundup 2022

With most of the recruiting news shifted to the Early Signing Period in December, we don’t usually have a lot to report on for the actual National Signing Day. But here’s what’s happened today and don’t forget the new faces via the transfer portal (like Andrew Chatfield).

Walk-Ons

Today Oregon State announced a few new preferred walk-ons, many of them local. Here’s the list.

Tyree Blake - Inside Linebacker: Jesuit High School - Portland, Oregon

Jake Reichle - Running Back: Lakeridge High School - Lake Oswego, Oregon

Campbell McHarg - Offensive Line: Cal Poly - Thousand Oaks, California

Dom Montiel - Quarterback: Marshfield Senior High School - Coos Bay, Oregon

The 2022 Class

The 2022 recruiting class looks to be the most talented class of the Jonathan Smith era. There’s impact players on the line of scrimmage (offense and defense). Also Mathias Malaki-Donaldson (pass-rusher) and Damien Martinez (running back) have the talent to make an impact immediately. Check out the whole class here.

Beaver Nation welcome the 16 newest members to our family! pic.twitter.com/ZcCwBhEdyB — Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) December 15, 2021

For now, those are your 20 newest Beavers headed into the 2022 season. If there’s any more news we’ll let you know. I’m sure there will still be some transfer portal shuffling between now and next fall.