Oregon State Football: National Signing Day Roundup 2022

No drama this year, but the university announced an impressive group of preferred walk-ons today.

By Marcus Russell
Oregon State v Utah Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

With most of the recruiting news shifted to the Early Signing Period in December, we don’t usually have a lot to report on for the actual National Signing Day. But here’s what’s happened today and don’t forget the new faces via the transfer portal (like Andrew Chatfield).

Walk-Ons

Today Oregon State announced a few new preferred walk-ons, many of them local. Here’s the list.

  • Tyree Blake - Inside Linebacker: Jesuit High School - Portland, Oregon
  • Jake Reichle - Running Back: Lakeridge High School - Lake Oswego, Oregon
  • Dom Montiel - Quarterback: Marshfield Senior High School - Coos Bay, Oregon

The 2022 Class

The 2022 recruiting class looks to be the most talented class of the Jonathan Smith era. There’s impact players on the line of scrimmage (offense and defense). Also Mathias Malaki-Donaldson (pass-rusher) and Damien Martinez (running back) have the talent to make an impact immediately. Check out the whole class here.

For now, those are your 20 newest Beavers headed into the 2022 season. If there’s any more news we’ll let you know. I’m sure there will still be some transfer portal shuffling between now and next fall.

